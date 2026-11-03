Adityanath calls Deepotsav a symbol of social unity

LUCKNOW, Nov 3: As Uttar Pradesh decks up for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the festival as a symbol of social unity, shared faith and culture that brings people together.

Taking to X, Adityanath said the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya convey an inspiring message of social harmony and collective participation.

He claimed that the Governments before 2017 completely neglected the cultural strength that binds society together, adding that they made caste divisions the basis of their politics. The chief minister said the BJP-led double-engine government changed this approach by starting the Deepotsav celebrations in 2017 and transforming the cultural heritage of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, into a festival involving people from all sections of society.

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"Under the guidance of revered saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters and traders now participate in the celebrations with equal enthusiasm and devotion," he said.

"Here, identity is determined not by caste but by participation," Adityanath added. He further said that while people from different walks of life light up lamps, "their light illuminates and unites the entire society".

"This is the message of Deepotsav and the vision of an inclusive and harmonious society," the Chief Minister said. (PTI)