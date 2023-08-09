ADGP reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day celebration

Stresses on anti-drone measures, offensive ops in RP/DKR Ranges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh today chaired a crucial meeting here to oversee the security preparations leading up to Independence Day on August 15.

The meeting saw the participation of various security agencies, including Army, BSF, CAPF, intelligence, police, and civil administration.

During the meeting, SSP Jammu and SSP Security provided a comprehensive overview of the proposed deployment of District Police and security personnel in and around the Independence Day venue in Jammu district, presented through a detailed Power Point Presentation.

Subsequently, all attending officers presented an in-depth security assessment, highlighting emerging threats. The discussion delved into inputs shared by intelligence agencies, Army, CRPF, BSF, and CID.

The ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, emphasized the importance of countering the evolving trends in terror activities. He urged each agency to collaborate and effectively address the identified threats.

Particular focus was placed on anti-drone measures, reinforcing border deployments, securing police and army establishments, and launching offensive operations, especially in the Rajouri-Poonch/Doda-Kishtwar -Ramban Ranges.

Preventive measures in other districts were also stressed, including joint checkpoints at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries.

The ADGP emphasized maintaining a high level of vigilance while preparing for the Independence Day celebrations.

He highlighted the need for peaceful conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Ji Yatra and recommended implementing the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative.

He also suggested organizing Tiranga rallies at key locations across District Headquarters, Sub-Divisions, and police stations.

Civil administration involvement, along with participation from students of colleges and schools, was encouraged to promote a sense of unity and patriotism.

The meeting was attended by an array of officers, including representatives from DD IB Jammu, DIG JSK Range, DIG Range CRPF Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP PCR Jammu, and many others.