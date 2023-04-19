ADGP Jammu reviews crime situation of DKR Range

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, reviewed the crime situation of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range here today.

Addressing a meeting attended by DIG DKR Range, Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom, and SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, the ADGP Jammu stressed on quality investigation of cases and close supervision by the supervisory officers.

The meeting identified some cases of the individual Police Stations for close monitoring and Pairvi so that they end in conviction. Cases of UAPA were also put on special focus during the meeting.

The meeting also asked the police officers for keeping a close watch on the overground workers and recruitment of new, if any.

Meanwhile, a special emphasis was laid on action against the drug peddlers in the police range.