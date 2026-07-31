ADGP honours seven personnel with Gallantry, Meritorious Service Medals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Director Fire & Emergency Services J&K, ADGP Alok Kumar today felicitated seven serving and retired personnel of the department for their exemplary courage, distinguished service and dedication to duty.

During a ceremony held here, the ADGP presented Gallantry Medals (GM), Medals for Meritorious Service (MMS) and appreciation certificates to the awardees in recognition of their exceptional contribution towards protecting lives and property under challenging circumstances.

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The personnel honoured included Firdous Ahmad Khan (LFM-1449) and Bashir Ahmad Ahanger (FM-1996), who were presented Gallantry Medals.

Puran Singh (LFM), Satpal Khajuria (LFM), retired Sub Officer Ab Rashid Ganie and Gh Mohi-ud-Din Dar (SGFM) were honoured with Medals for Meritorious Service.

Late S K Raina (deceased) was awarded the Gallantry Medal posthumously in recognition of his bravery and service.

Congratulating the awardees, ADGP Alok Kumar appreciated their commitment and outstanding contribution to the department.

He urged all personnel to continue discharging their responsibilities with dedication, discipline and compassion while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

Kumar emphasised that the department's personnel play a vital role in safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, often while working in difficult and hazardous conditions.

The ceremony concluded with the formal presentation of medals and certificates to the awardees amid applause from officers and officials of the department.