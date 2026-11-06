ADGP Garib Dass reviews operational readiness of SDRF 2nd Bn

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Home Guards, Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force (HG/CD & SDRF), J&K, Garib Dass, today paid his maiden visit to SDRF 2nd Battalion, Jammu, and reviewed its operational preparedness, functioning and available resources.

On his arrival at the Battalion Headquarters, he was accorded a formal welcome by Commandant Mohammad Aslam, who briefed him about the functioning of the Battalion.

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The ADGP took the salute at the Quarter Guard and inspected the high-value equipment available with the Battalion.

During a meeting attended by DIG Civil Defence and SDRF Jammu Anita Sharma, Director Home Guards Jammu Mohammad Arshad, Commandant SDRF 2nd Battalion Mohammad Aslam and other senior officers and officials, detailed presentations were made on the functioning of the Battalion and various aspects of Civil Defence.

Addressing the officers and officials, Garib Dass said his visit was aimed at familiarising himself with the personnel and gaining first-hand knowledge of the functioning of SDRF and its associated wings.

He highlighted the importance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in strengthening disaster preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms.

He stressed the need for officers and officials to remain updated about relevant laws and provisions of the Disaster Management, Act 2005 and understand the growing importance of disaster response forces in view of environmental challenges arising from natural and human-induced activities.

He also called for maintaining a humane approach while dealing with the public and discharging professional duties.

The ADGP emphasised teamwork, mutual coordination, effective planning and judicious utilisation of available resources to improve operational efficiency.

He also assured the personnel that their genuine requirements and operational needs would be examined and taken up for appropriate consideration.

On the occasion, a pipping ceremony was organised to mark the promotion of Head Constable Mukesh Kumar to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Garib Dass, along with other senior officers, formally adorned him with the new rank.