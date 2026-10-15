Adequate drug stock no ground to close PIL on haemophilia: DB

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has decided to keep pending a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the availability of life-saving anti-haemophilic medicines in Government hospitals, notwithstanding the administration's assurance that sufficient stocks are presently available for the treatment of patients suffering from haemophilia.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, while hearing a PIL filed by the Hemophilia Society of Kashmir through its President, observed that the matter involved a sensitive issue concerning the availability of essential medicines and required continued judicial consideration.

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During the hearing, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin S Qadri, appearing for the Union Territory administration, placed before the court details of anti-haemophilic medicines received during the financial year 2026-27.

The Government furnished particulars of various medicines, including Human Coagulation Factor-X, Factor-IX concentrates, recombinant Factor VII, Turoctacog Alfa Pegol and Emicizumab injections, along with quantities received, batch numbers, invoice details and expiry dates.

The court was informed that a committee of officials from Government Medical College, Srinagar, and its associated hospitals had examined the position regarding the availability of these medicines.

The committee, which participated in the proceedings through virtual mode, included GMC Srinagar Principal Dr Iffat, SMHS Medical Superintendent Dr Andleeb, Paediatric Haematologist Dr Altaf Hussain, Clinical Haematologist Dr Sadaqat Mir and JKMSL Nodal Officer Dr Sajjad.

The Principal of GMC Srinagar assured the Division Bench that sufficient quantities of anti-haemophilic medicines had been received and were presently available to ensure uninterrupted treatment of patients in accordance with medical prescriptions in the near future.

The committee members further assured the court that demands for additional medicines would continue to be raised in time with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited to ensure timely replenishment of stocks.

Senior AAG Mohsin Qadri also submitted that hospitals in Jammu had sufficient stocks of anti-haemophilic medicines and were in a position to continue administering treatment to patients.

However, Advocate Imam Abdul Muiz, appearing for the petitioner society, informed the court that certain additional concerns had been raised through an affidavit, a copy of which had been furnished to the Government counsel.

The Senior AAG sought time to obtain further instructions from the authorities regarding the concerns raised by the petitioner.

Taking note of the sensitive nature of the issue, the Division Bench declined to dispose of the PIL at this stage despite the assurances regarding the present availability of medicines. The Bench observed, "since the matter involves a sensitive issue of anti-Hemophilic drugs, we shall keep the PIL pending".

Accordingly, the Division Bench directed that the matter be listed for further consideration on December 3, 2026.