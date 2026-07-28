Adequate capacity at Baltal to accommodate influx of Yatris: Garg

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 27: With repair work underway on the Pahalgam route, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg today said the Baltal base camp has adequate capacity to accommodate the current influx of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

He said the administration will take additional measures if the number of arrivals increases.

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Speaking to reporters here, Garg said the Baltal base camp is currently handling 15,000-20,000 pilgrims daily against its enhanced holding capacity of 45,000.

“As of now, the Baltal base camp is sufficiently equipped to handle the incoming load. If the number of pilgrims increases, the necessary decision will be taken accordingly,” he said.

He said the camp’s holding capacity had earlier been increased to 45,000 when a large number of unregistered pilgrims were arriving.

However, the daily influx has since declined, easing the load on the facility, he said.

Garg also said all pilgrims who had earlier been stranded at the Nunwan base camp have now proceeded on the Yatra and that no yatri is currently waiting there.

He said pilgrims arriving from Jammu in escorted convoys, as well as those reaching Kashmir by train, are being directed to the Baltal base camp in accordance with the advisory to avoid inconvenience.

On the conduct of the pilgrimage, Garg said a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast and the condition of the trekking routes remaining the two key factors in deciding the movement of pilgrims.

After the tracks reopened, he said, authorities found that restoration work was required on the Pahalgam axis, where the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out repairs, while the Baltal axis has remained operational.

“For the last two days, the Yatra has been progressing smoothly,” Garg said, adding that 4.22 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine till 1 pm on Monday.

He said restoration work on the Pahalgam route is continuing, but its completion will depend on weather conditions.

“If there is more rainfall, the work may spill over. It is a long stretch and maintenance takes time,” he said.

Garg said the IMD has forecast another spell of adverse weather, including the possibility of heavy rainfall, between July 28 and July 31.

In view of the forecast, the administration is reviewing the situation daily before deciding the following day’s Yatra, he said.

Garg said medical response teams, health and sanitation staff, camp commanders and district administrations are working under constant supervision to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage despite weather-related challenges.