Addl Chief Secy visits border villages of Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 27: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, today visited the border villages of Bobiya and Gajnal in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district under the Vibrant Village Programme Phase-II (VVP-2).

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahima Madan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Hiranagar Phulail Singh, Chief Engineers of PWD, Executive Engineers of PMGSY and R&B, Nodal Officers of the respective villages and other officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.

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The ACS interacted with eminent citizens and local residents of the border villages and gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands projected by them. Particular emphasis was laid on the need to facilitate cultivation of land located near the border and installation of lift irrigation facilities to support agricultural activities and improve livelihood opportunities for the local population.

Referring to the projects earmarked for Gajnal and Bobiya under Vibrant Village Programme Phase-II, he assured that all identified projects would be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Regarding the demand for construction of the Manyari to Bhalassan-da-Khoo road, the ACS directed PWD Hiranagar to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) within two weeks for further necessary action.

Earlier, DC Kathua highlighted the broader objectives and contours of VVP-2 and the developmental interventions proposed for the identified villages. He informed that 6 villages falling under Hiranagar and Marheen blocks have been identified for coverage under Phase-II of the programme.

The Village Development Plans of Bobiya and Gajnal were presented by the respective Nodal Officers, outlining the proposed interventions and development works across key sectors including Rural Development, Jal Shakti, Public Works (R&B), Education, Health and Power Development, besides other areas of local importance.

Anil Kumar assured that all genuine demands projected by the local residents would be examined and taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action.