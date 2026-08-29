Additional 3rd AC coach attached with Jammu Rajdhani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Keeping in view the extra rush due to festivals and long waiting list, Northern Railway, Jammu Division has taken a passenger-friendly decision of having an additional Third AC (3rd AC) coach attached with immediate effect in Train No. 12426 Jammu Tawi to New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

This special facility will be available for the train departing from Jammu from 29th August 2026 to 30th August 2026, which will directly benefit hundreds of passengers travelling on this route.

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Jammu Division has appealed to all its esteemed passengers to check their reservation status and the updated coach composition of the train before starting their journey. For any detailed information in this regard, availability of seats or to check the time-table, passengers can log in to the official website of Indian Railways, IRCTC or take help of the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile app.