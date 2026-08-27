Adding Gold and Silver to Your Retirement Mix: A Precious Metals IRA Primer

Retirement planning usually starts with stocks, bonds, and mutual funds — but there's another route some investors explore: holding actual physical gold, silver, platinum, or palladium inside a retirement account. This isn't done through a regular brokerage IRA, but through a specific structure called a self-directed IRA. Below is a practical walkthrough of how it works, what the rules require, and what to weigh before jumping in.

The Basic Concept

A standard IRA offered through a typical brokerage limits you to paper-based investments — equities, bonds, funds, and similar instruments. If you want to own physical bullion inside a retirement account, you need a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), a variant that the IRS permits to hold alternative assets, including real estate, private lending, and precious metals.

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Tax treatment mirrors ordinary IRAs. A Traditional version lets you defer taxes until withdrawal, taxing distributions as ordinary income. A Roth version uses after-tax contributions but allows tax-free qualified withdrawals later on. The metals themselves don't change this tax structure — it's simply a different container holding different assets.

Why Some Investors Add Metals

The case for precious metals usually comes down to a handful of arguments:

A counterweight to paper assets. Metals have historically shown low or negative correlation with equities during certain downturns.

Metals have historically shown low or negative correlation with equities during certain downturns. Purchasing power protection. Gold especially has a long track record as a store of value when currencies weaken or inflation accelerates.

Gold especially has a long track record as a store of value when currencies weaken or inflation accelerates. Something physical. For investors uneasy about holding only digital account statements, tangible bullion offers psychological reassurance.

The counterarguments matter too. Metals produce no yield — no dividends, no interest, no coupon payments. Their price can be volatile in the short run, and their long-term real returns have historically lagged equities over many multi-decade stretches. Most advisors frame precious metals as a modest allocation — often cited in the range of 5% to 10% of a portfolio — rather than a core holding.

Setting One Up: A Walkthrough

Find a custodian that handles self-directed IRAs. Not every brokerage offers this service. You need a custodian — a bank, trust company, or IRS-approved nonbank entity — that specifically administers self-directed accounts and has experience with metals.

Move money into the account. This usually happens one of three ways: a fresh annual contribution (capped by IRS limits), a rollover from an old 401(k) or similar employer plan, or a direct transfer from another IRA. Rollovers must generally be completed within 60 days if funds pass through your hands, or you risk taxes and an early withdrawal penalty; direct custodian-to-custodian transfers avoid that clock entirely.

Purchase IRS-approved metals through a dealer. Your custodian can typically point you toward vetted dealers, though you often have flexibility in choosing your own. Get quotes from more than one dealer — markups above spot price vary, and shopping around can meaningfully affect your cost basis.

Store the metal at an approved depository. This is a non-negotiable IRS requirement — you cannot keep IRA-owned metal at home, in a personal safe deposit box, or anywhere outside an approved facility. Doing so is treated as a taxable distribution.

What Actually Qualifies

The IRS is strict about purity standards for metals held in an IRA:

Metal: Gold Minimum Purity: 99.5%

Gold Metal: Silver Minimum Purity: 99.9%

Silver Metal: Platinum Minimum Purity: 99.95%

Platinum Metal: Palladium Minimum Purity: 99.95%

Palladium

American Gold Eagle coins are a notable exception, permitted despite falling slightly below the 99.5% threshold. Widely accepted products include Canadian Maple Leafs, American Eagles, and bars from refiners accredited by recognized exchanges. Rare or collectible coins — anything valued for numismatic rarity rather than metal content — are excluded.

Storage Choices

Depositories generally offer two storage arrangements:

Segregated: your exact coins or bars are kept separately, identified specifically as belonging to you.

your exact coins or bars are kept separately, identified specifically as belonging to you. Commingled (non-segregated): your metals sit alongside other investors' holdings of the same type, with your ownership tracked by record rather than by physically separated storage.

Segregated storage tends to cost more, but some investors prefer the certainty of knowing the specific items they purchased are the ones eventually returned to them.

The Fee Picture

Precious Metals IRAs typically cost more to run than a conventional IRA holding index funds. Expect layered fees:

Setup fee when the account is opened

Ongoing annual custodian fees

Storage fees at the depository, often scaled to the value or weight held

Dealer markup baked into the purchase price

Possible fees to liquidate or ship metal out later

Add these up as an annual percentage of account value and compare it against a gold-mining ETF or fund held in an ordinary IRA — a lower-cost way to get commodity exposure, though without actual physical ownership.

Don't Forget Required Minimum Distributions

Traditional Precious Metals IRAs are subject to the same Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules as any other Traditional IRA — currently kicking in at age 73 under existing law, though this threshold has shifted before and could shift again. RMDs can be satisfied with cash or by taking an in-kind distribution of metal itself. Some account holders keep a slice of cash or more liquid assets inside the IRA specifically to cover RMDs without forcing a metals sale at a bad time.

Weighing the Decision

While having an IRA in Precious Metals isn't a wrong choice, but it's a specialized one. It suits investors who specifically want physical bullion ownership and are comfortable absorbing higher fees and storage logistics in exchange for that. If your main goal is simply commodity exposure for diversification, a metals-focused ETF or mining fund inside a regular IRA may accomplish something similar with less complexity and cost.

Rules around contribution limits, RMD ages, and IRS-approved products can change over time, and dealer or custodian pricing varies widely. This article is educational, not personalized financial or tax advice — check current IRS guidance and speak with a qualified financial or tax professional before opening or funding an account.