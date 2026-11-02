Adbi Kunj releases book ‘Gazaala’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Literary organization 'Adbi Kunj' J&K here today organized a book release function and released the book 'Gazaala' which is a collection of 444 Ghazals in a single poetic meter written by a renowned poet Pyaasa 'Anjum', chairman of Adbi Kunj J&K.

The book has earned a place in the Asian Book of World Records for containing the highest number of Gazals in single poetic meter (called Behr-e-Khafeef).

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The function was presided over by Sohail Kazmi, Member Waqaf Board.

Arun Gupta, president Chamber of Commerce & Industries was chief guest while ex-IAS officer, G.R Bhagat was guest of honour.

Sidharth Dubey, Assistant Director Social Welfare was special guest. Aarsh Dalmotra, president Adbi Kunj delivered welcome address.

Ram Krishan 'Aabid' conducted proceedings of the programme.

Ramesh Raaz Kishtwari presented a scholarly paper analyzing the Ghazals in 'Gazaala'. Dharmesh Nargotra was honoured with a bouquet and shawl.

Gulam Sarwar Chouhan 'Habeeb', vice chairman Adbi Kunj presented vote of thanks.