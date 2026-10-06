Adani Power, Druk ink pact to set up  770 MW hydropower project in Bhutan

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Adani Power on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Bhutan's state utility Druk Green Power Corp Ltd for setting up the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Adani Power and DGPC, Bhutan's state-owned generation utility, signed a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) for setting up the project, according to a statement.

The project marks the second major hydropower collaboration between the two partners, following the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project agreement signed in September 2025. It is also part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Adani Group and DGPC in May 2025.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bhutan Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay and other dignitaries.

The peaking run-of-river project is located on the Chamkarchhu River in central Bhutan's Zhemgang District. It will be implemented under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model through a 49:51 equity partnership between Adani Power and DGPC, with a 30-year concession from the commercial operation date (COD).

The project will strengthen Bhutan's clean energy generation capacity and enhance regional energy cooperation. Construction is expected to commence in the first half of 2027, with commissioning targeted within six years of groundbreaking.

"Hydropower will play a pivotal role in accelerating South Asia's energy transition, and this project will contribute significantly to enhancing energy security, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing shared sustainability goalsâ€¦ it will also enable the export of surplus green power to India during the summer months, creating long-term value for both nations," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Ltd.

"The 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project will contribute to strengthening Bhutan's energy security, particularly during the winter months, while creating opportunities to optimise and export surplus clean energy to Indiaâ€¦," said Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC. (PTI)