Adani Ports stock climbs over 5 pc  after Q2 profit rises to Rs 3,682.44-cr

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed more than 5 per cent on Thursday after the company reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

On the BSE, the stock jumped 5.59 per cent to Rs 1,857.35 apiece.

The scrip of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 5.45 per cent to Rs 1,857.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, Adani Ports emerged as the biggest gainer among the constituents of both the 30-share BSE Sensex and Nifty50, even as the benchmark indices traded higher.

The BSE Sensex surged 606.09 points, or nearly 1 per cent, to 73,852.12, while NSE Nifty rose 157.20 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 22,856.05 in the late morning trade.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,682.44 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenues from operations.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income in the July-September 2026-27 period increased to Rs 11,609.77 crore, from Rs 10,004.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Part of the globally diversified Adani Group, APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India, with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the West coast and eight on the East coast. (PTI)