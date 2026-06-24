Adani Group targets 10 GW  nuclear power capacity by 2035

NEW DELHI, June 24: The Adani Group plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2035, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday, marking the conglomerate's entry into atomic energy as it expands an integrated power platform spanning thermal, renewable, hydro, gas and transmission assets.

Addressing shareholders at the group's annual general meeting, Adani said land had been identified for the nuclear venture, Adani Atomic Energy, which he described as a key part of the group's strategy to support India's long-term energy security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising electricity demand.

"Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future," Adani said.

"With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power," he said.

The announcement comes as the conglomerate accelerates investments across the energy value chain, seeking to position itself at the centre of India's evolving energy strategy at a time when energy security has re-emerged as a national priority.

The billionaire industrialist said the group's integrated infrastructure model was designed to deliver reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power while reducing external dependencies and strengthening India's energy resilience.

The comments come as the conglomerate accelerates investments across the energy value chain, from mining and fuel supply to power generation, transmission, distribution and emerging clean-energy technologies.

Adani said the group invested a record more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during the 2025-26 fiscal year, accounting for more than 30 per cent of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.

"FY 2025-26 was one such year," he said. "It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty."

"At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction," Adani said, referring to the group's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility".

The group's energy expansion is being led by Adani Power, which is executing what Adani called India's largest private-sector power capital expenditure programme, involving investments of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and a target to reach 45 gigawatts of generation capacity within five years.

At Adani Energy Solutions, the transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore during the year, supported by projects, including the Khavda-South Olpad high-voltage direct current transmission line. Adani said the company remains India's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capabilities.

The group is also expanding its presence in low-carbon energy. Adani announced a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts of hydropower projects, strengthening regional energy cooperation and adding renewable baseload generation capacity.

The group is also expanding gas distribution infrastructure. Adani Total Gas crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas home connections during the year, with the company planning further expansion to meet growing demand for cleaner fuels.

Beyond energy, Adani highlighted growth across ports, airports, logistics, digital infrastructure and industrial businesses.

Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26 and remains on track to target 1 billion tonnes by 2030, while Vizhinjam port surpassed 1 million TEUs in its first year of operations.

The group also inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new terminal at Guwahati Airport, while its data centre business is targeting a 3 GW platform by 2030. Adani said a binding agreement with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam underscored growing demand for digital infrastructure in India.

Across its mining services business, four new mine developer and operator agreements increased capacity to a record 145 million tonnes annually, helping secure fuel and raw material supplies for the broader industrial economy.

For FY26, the Adani portfolio reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, up 7.4 per cent from a year earlier, while EBITDA rose to Rs 94,834 crore and profit after tax increased 13.9 per cent to Rs 46,376 crore.

"These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India's core infrastructure sectors," Adani said.

Closing his address, the chairman said the group would continue investing through periods of uncertainty as India seeks to strengthen both its physical and energy infrastructure.

"So let this be the year we are remembered for what we built," he said. "We built -- when it was hardest to build. We believed when it was hardest to believe." (PTI)