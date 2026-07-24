Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 8,500 cr transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI, July 24:

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 8,500 crore transmission project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework of the Centre where AESL emerged as the most competitive bidder, a company statement said.

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The transmission system would facilitate integration and supply of power to the proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of 4,500 MW.

It will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where a new wave of data centre and digital infrastructure investments is taking shape.

The project will be housed under a Special Purpose Vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd.

Its scope involves establishment of a 4×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV GIS substation at Pendurthi (Vizag) and a 3×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation.

With this, AESL will add 1,582 ckm (circuit kilometer) of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity, taking its overall transmission network to 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA of transformation capacity.

"The Vizag transmission project is an important step in building the energy backbone for India's next generation of industrial growth. It will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi–Vizag region," Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL said.

The project is likely to be delivered in 30 months.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA transformation capacity. (PTI)