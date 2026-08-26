Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 4,700 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) on Wednesday said it has secured a transmission project worth Rs 4,700 crore in Maharashtra for the evacuation of 4,500 MW of renewable energy and storage power.

The project "Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) - Part A", was awarded to AESL through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, a company statement said.

AESL, a private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, has won a key transmission project for the evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra, according to the statement.

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The project, which entails an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,700 crore, will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), it stated.

Housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission Ltd., the project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and its transformation capacity to 1,43,425 MVA.

"The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to support both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL in the statement.

The project includes establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station along with associated transmission infrastructure. (PTI)