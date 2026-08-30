Adabi Kunj observes Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Adabi Kunj J&K, a literary organization known for its various weekly literary and cultural activities for a long time, organized its foundation day celebrations with great pomp and show at the Writers Club of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu.

The function was presided over by Ashok Angurana, a renowned Dogri poet and retired IAS officer. The chief guest of the program was Sohail Kazmi, a member of the Waqf Board and a well-known journalist. The guest of honour for the program was former Minister Babu Rampal. Ashwini Jojra was the special guest.

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At the beginning of the program, the President of this Literary Organization, Arash Dalmotra, delivered the welcome address. Poets of different languages, fiction writers, singers and other writers, lawyers and fans participated in large numbers on this occasion. A young poet and lecturer, Ram krishna Abid, performed the duties of managing this special program.

Dr. Amar Bhalesvi read out the literary services of the literary Corner till date and presented valuable information to the audience in very beautiful words. Sohail Kazmi, as the chief guest, promised to provide every support from his side in encouraging the workers of Adabi Kunj. The guest of honour, former Minister Rampal, offered some valuable suggestions from his side to promote the services of Adabi Kunj. Finally, Angorana, who was presiding over the program, shed full light on the features of this program. Chairman of Adabi Kunj, Payasa Anjum, presented the vote of thanks.