Actor Tiger Shroff Unhurt After Shots Fired At His Car, Driver Injured; Police Launch Manhunt

MUMBAI, Oct 18: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, with a video of the incident going viral, prompting the police to form 15 teams to nab the assailants.

Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.

According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

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The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, a police official said.

"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," the official added.

He said Firdaus sustained an injury in his left hand.

As per preliminary reports, an unidentified individual fired upon the actor and his friend.

A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab those involved, with specialised teams checking CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.

Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff confirmed that his son is unharmed and was assisting officials at the police station.

"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and actor Tiger Shroff after the incident.

Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

He also spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon and asking him not to worry, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.

Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.

"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.

Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.

The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged that Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has failed to maintain law and order.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Mahayuti government of creating a "jungle raj" in the state following the firing incident involving Shroff and demanded Fadnavis's resignation on moral grounds over deteriorating law and order.

In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant referred to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats to actors and film producers, to question the state government’s efforts to rein in anti-social elements.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad demanded that Maharashtra have a separate home minister, blaming Fadnavis for the situation.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the incident came days after the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane.

He said such incidents, including the firing outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, could undermine investor confidence.

Pawar said the home portfolio should be handed over to a “competent minister” if the situation had become difficult to handle.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that criminals were operating without fear of the law in Maharashtra.

He urged Fadnavis to take proactive steps to instil fear of the law among criminals and ensure that citizens feel safe and secure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said the firing was a warning not to industrialists or VIPs but to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, that the Bishnoi gang operates with impunity.

"If the government has courage, when will it crush the Bishnoi gang? she asked. (Agencies)