Actor Saurav Gurjar held for harassing woman over marriage promise

HYDERBAD, Sep 20: Actor and wrestler Saurav Gurjar was arrested in connection with a case booked against him here for allegedly sexually exploiting a 29-year-old woman on false promise of marriage, police said on Sunday.

The woman, in a complaint lodged at Gachibowli Police Station in August, alleged that she had been in a relationship with Saurav for more than five years and that he promised her of marriage but later "cheated and subjected her to physical and sexual harassment."

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Saurav and he was detained at the Mumbai airport on September 18 and brought to Hyderabad, a police official said.

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"He was arrested and produced before a court here which remanded him to judicial custody," the official further said.

The complainant alleged that the accused lived with her at different places in the USA and India, while continuing to give assurances regarding their future and marriage.

She stated that while the accused was in the USA, he told her that they should settle in India and work together in their business. Believing him, she left her job in the USA and relocated to different places with the intention of staying with him.

She alleged that due to the accused's conduct, she suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss.

She further stated that the accused again stayed with her from October 2025 to March 2026, after which he stopped communicating with her. Later, he assisted her in relocating to Hyderabad, but again failed to honour his assurances, following which she approached the police. (PTI)