Actor Jeff Daniels to  feature in 'The Reception'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14: Hollywood veteran Jeff Daniels has joined a film about a chaotic Scottish wedding, "The Reception".

Daniels had his breakthrough in 1983 after featuring an Oscar-winning film, "Terms of Endearment". He is also known for his prominent roles in projects such as "The Purple Rose of Cairo", "The Squid and the Whale" and 'Pleasantville'", among others.

He is the recipient of Primetime Emmy Awards and has received several nominations, including for Tony, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The film is directed by Trudie Styler, known for films such as "Moon", "Lock, Stock and Smoking Barrels", and "Freak Show", among others. It is produced by Styler and Celine Rattray through their banner Maven Screen Media, along with Piers Tempest via Tempo Productions, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is "set at a grand Scottish estate, a wedding party proceeds despite the unfortunate absence of the bride and groom. Felix has abandoned Victoria at the altar, leaving their parents, family and friends to navigate a lavish but increasingly chaotic reception", reads the official synopsis.

"What begins as an attempt to keep up appearances spirals into a day of calamity, hilarity, and unexpected connections, as the in-laws, staff, and guests confront their own relationships amidst the fallout."

The actor last appeared in "The Brink of War". The film is directed by Michael Russell Gunn and revolves around the tense negotiations between U S President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the 1986 Reykjavik Summit.

He essayed the role of Reagan in the film. It also starred Reagan, among others. (PTI)