Actor Asa Germann  to feature in 'X-Men' film

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11: Actor Asa Germann has reportedly joined the cast of the "X-Men" film from Marvel Studios.

The film is directed by Jake Schreier and is produced by Kevin Feige, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The actor, known for "Gen V", will essay the role of Warren Worthington aka Angel in the film. He was earlier rumoured to feature as Cyclops. Actor Kit Connor was later announced to essay the role.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963, Warren Worthington III (aka Angel) was introduced in the first issue of "X-Men" in 1964. Born with large, feathered wings that allow him to fly, the character initially hides his mutation before joining Professor Xavier's. In the comics the transformation later takes place, which results in replacement with metallic wings by Apocalypse, who transforms Angel into the darker, blue-skinned Archangel.

The film is set to release on May 5, 2028 and features Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Adam Driver as Sinister, among others.

The actor last featured in "Scream 7". It was directed by Kevin Williamson and had the actor essay the role of Lucas Bowden in the film. (PTI)