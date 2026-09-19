Activist raises concerns over rights of Shia, Ahmadi communities in Pakistan

GENEVA, Sept 19: Human rights activist Khalilur Rahman has raised concerns over the protection of the rights of Shia and Ahmadi communities in Pakistan during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Addressing the Council, Rahman said concerns over the treatment of the two communities relate to Pakistan's obligations under Articles 2, 7 and 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which deal with equality, non-discrimination and freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

He also referred to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, and highlighted concerns over religious freedom and equal legal protection for minority communities in Pakistan.

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To support his allegations, Rahman cited reports of violent attacks during Eid celebrations in Karachi and the sealing or forced closure of Ahmadi places of worship in major cities, including Karachi and Lahore.

He urged the Human Rights Council and its relevant mechanisms to ensure that members of all religious communities receive equal protection under the law and are safeguarded against violence, intimidation and arbitrary detention.

The intervention was made during the general debate under Agenda Item 3 of the 63rd Session of the Human Rights Council, being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7. (UNI)