Action plan targets scientific waste processing

SMC tells NGT Achan dumping to end by Mar 2027

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 21: Ahead of a crucial National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing on Wednesday, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has assured the Tribunal that unscientific dumping at the Achan landfill will end by March 2027, committing to achieve 100 per cent scientific processing of municipal solid waste under a time-bound action plan.

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The assurance has been made in SMC's response filed before the Principal Bench of the NGT in Original Application No. 543/2024, which is listed for hearing on July 22.

The case pertains to alleged violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and improper municipal solid waste management within Srinagar.

In its response, the Corporation contested the allegations made in the petition, describing them as "exaggerated" and not reflective of the actual status of waste management in the city.

At the same time, it placed on record a detailed compliance report and action plan outlining corrective measures being implemented at the Achan landfill following observations made by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC).

The J&KPCC, in its inspection report dated July 16, reported that the first and third waste cells at Achan remained uncapped, with nearly 500 metric tonnes of mixed waste being dumped daily.

The Committee also found that waste segregation was not being carried out during the inspection, the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and waste segregator were non-functional, around 30 ragpickers were manually extracting recyclable material from the landfill, and legacy waste continued to accumulate without processing.

Responding to these observations, SMC informed the Tribunal that bio-mining of legacy waste has commenced under an awarded contract.

It said five lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste will be processed by December 2026, while complete remediation of the landfill and land reclamation are targeted for September 2027.

According to the Corporation, initial bio-mining operations have already begun, with segregation and recovery of recyclable material underway.

SMC further stated that the 100-tonne-per-day Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Achan is functional and maintaining records of incoming waste, segregation and recyclable recovery.

It added that installation of additional machinery is underway and the expanded MRF will be fully operational by December 2026.

On leachate management, the Corporation said the previously non-functional ETP has been upgraded with supplementary bio-enzymatic treatment and is now operational, while continuous monitoring of leachate quality is being carried out.

The Corporation also informed the Tribunal that a survey of waste pickers has been completed under the CITIIS 2.0 programme and that a plan has been prepared to integrate them into organised Material Recovery Facility operations with safety measures and livelihood support.

According to the response, informal workers are gradually being shifted to formal waste recovery systems.

SMC further said an 800-tonne-per-day Integrated Solid Waste Management project, comprising Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), expanded Material Recovery Facility infrastructure and landfill remediation, has been vetted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, and that a Cabinet note seeking administrative approval has already been submitted.

The project, it said, is aimed at achieving 100 per cent scientific waste processing by March 2027.

The response also highlights construction of a 125-tonne-per-day Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste processing facility, plantation of 3,200 trees around the landfill with another 10,000 plantations planned by March 2027, regular anti-odour treatment, bio-enzyme application, fumigation, water sprinkling and development of a real-time monitoring dashboard.

Reiterating its commitment before the Tribunal, SMC said completion of all waste management projects by March 2027 would ensure 100 per cent scientific processing of municipal solid waste, end unscientific dumping at Achan and restore the environment in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.