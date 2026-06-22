Action against All-India Tourist Permits to continue: RTO

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir Qazi Irfan has said that action against vehicles operating under All-India Tourist Permits will continue until their owners comply with registration and permit requirements.

He asserted that the recent seizures were aimed at enforcing transport laws rather than stopping anyone from doing business. His response came after a group of All-India permit cab operators alleged that authorities had seized their vehicles without explaining the reasons and threatened to intensify their protest if the issue was not resolved.

Advertisement

Responding to the allegations, Irfan said the vehicles were impounded because they were registered outside J&K and their owners had failed to initiate the mandatory re-registration process within the prescribed period. "Under the rules, a vehicle brought from outside J&K has to be re-registered within 12 months. We have been tracking these vehicles and the operators were not initiating the process of re-registration in J&K," he said.

The RTO also dismissed the operators' claim that possession of an All-India Tourist Permit entitled them to operate freely within the Union Territory.

"An All-India Tourist Permit is meant for inter-state services. For plying within J&K, vehicles are required to hold contract carriage permits. Operators holding such permits pay the prescribed fee, and allowing others to operate without complying with the same conditions would be unfair," he said.

Irfan said the department was not preventing the operators from carrying out their business but was insisting on adherence to the legal framework governing commercial transport operations.

"I am not stopping them, but they have to follow the process and get their vehicles re-registered in J&K. If they hold All-India Tourist Permits, they must fulfil the conditions attached to those permits," he said.

Warning of continued enforcement against violators, the RTO said action would persist until operators regularised their vehicles and permits in accordance with the law.

At the same time, he said the Transport Department was willing to assist the operators in completing the required formalities.

"My doors are open for them. I can guide them through the process and show them the procedure they need to follow to make their operations legal," Irfan added.