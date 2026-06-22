Acting CJ Sanjeev Kumar bereaved

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Shakti Devi, mother of Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Sanjeev Kumar, passed away on Saturday (June 20) following a brief illness.

Wife of late Uttam Chand Shukla, she was cremated at Nagrota Preta, Basohli, in Kathua district today.

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Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, is among the surviving family members.

Several judges, members of bar, judicial officers, public representatives and prominent citizens have expressed grief over her demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family