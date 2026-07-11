Acting CJ inaugurates Advocates’ Clerks Room at HC Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure and recognizing the vital role played by advocates’ clerks in the justice delivery system, the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Sanjeev Kumar today inaugurated a newly created Advocates’ Clerks Room at the High Court Complex, Janipur.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Sanjay Parihar.

Advertisement

Among those present were M K Sharma, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who is also holding the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, officers of the High Court Registry, Nirmal Kotwal, President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, senior members of the Bar Association and representatives of the Advocates’ Clerk Association, J&K High Court, led by its President Mohinder Singh Nag.

Addressing the gathering, Acting Chief Justice Justice Sanjeev Kumar expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the dedicated facility for advocates’ clerks, describing it as an important step towards improving infrastructure for those who provide crucial support to the legal fraternity.

Recognising the growing importance of technology in court functioning, the Acting Chief Justice emphasized the need to enhance the digital literacy of advocates’ clerks, particularly in view of their active role in e-filing of petitions and other technology-driven judicial processes.

He also directed the formulation of a comprehensive training module to equip advocates’ clerks with the necessary knowledge and skills relating to all aspects of court proceedings, thereby enabling them to perform their responsibilities more efficiently in an increasingly digital judicial environment.

On behalf of the Advocates’ Clerk Association, J&K High Court, President Mohinder Singh Nag expressed gratitude to the Acting Chief Justice for fulfilling the long-pending demand of advocates’ clerks by establishing a dedicated Clerks Room within the High Court Complex.