Acting CEC visits flash flood-affected villages of Karkit Badgam and Hardass

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 3 : Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Aga Syed Mujtaba Musavi, accompanied by Executive Councillor Altaf Hussain, today visited the flash flood-affected villages of Karkit Badgam and Hardass to assess the extent of damage and review the ongoing restoration efforts.

The visit was accompanied by the Executive Engineer, R&B Kargil; Assistant Executive Engineer, PHE Kargil; Junior Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC); and officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue Departments.

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During the visit, the Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas in both villages.

He interacted with the affected families and local residents, patiently heard their grievances, and assured them that the both Council and district Administration would extend all possible support to facilitate relief, restoration and rehabilitation.

He directed the concerned departments to expedite the restoration of essential services, including drinking water supply, electricity, link roads, irrigation infrastructure and other basic public utilities, ensuring that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

Executive Councillor Altaf Hussain, who represents the Chuliskambu Constituency, assured the villagers that the collectively will formulate a comprehensive and long-term plan for the permanent restoration of irrigation canals and other damaged infrastructure.

He stated that the plan would be prepared in close consultation with the local community of the village to ensure sustainable development, strengthen disaster resilience, and safeguard the villages from similar calamities in the future.

The visiting delegation reaffirmed the commitment to stand with the affected families and ensure timely restoration of infrastructure, public services and livelihood support through coordinated efforts of all concerned departments.