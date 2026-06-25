Shaleen Kabra Chairs UT-Level Committee Meeting On Groundwater Resource Assessment

SRINAGAR, Jun 25: Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, today chaired a meeting of the Union Territory Level Coordination Committee (UTLC) convened for assessment of groundwater resource potential in Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2026. Apart from senior officials of Central Government Water Board, the meeting was attended by Shri Manoj Gupta, Secretary Technical, JSD, CEs PHE and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments and representatives of stakeholder departments.

The meeting, organised by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) in pursuance of Government Order marked the commencement of the annual Groundwater Resource Assessment (GWRA-2026) exercise and reviewed ongoing groundwater management initiatives across the Union Territory.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on groundwater resource assessment, inter-departmental coordination and data sharing, besides implementation of the National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM).

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The Committee reviewed the roadmap for assessment of dynamic groundwater resources across 149 assessment units in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for timely sharing, validation and integration of data by all stakeholder departments to ensure accurate and scientific assessment.

On the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary released two significant publications of the Central Ground Water Board including the National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India – 2025; and Dynamic Ground Water Resources of Jammu & Kashmir – 2025.

These publications provide an updated assessment of groundwater availability, extraction and sustainability parameters, and are expected to serve as valuable reference documents for evidence-based planning, groundwater conservation and sustainable management of water resources in the Union Territory.

The meeting also reviewed the findings of aquifer management studies conducted in parts of Kathua district. Discussions were held on the proposed NAQUIM studies in the Jammu Urban Agglomeration and selected areas of Anantnag and Rajouri districts, aimed at enhancing scientific understanding of groundwater systems and strengthening conservation and management strategies.

Addressing the meeting, the ACS underscored the critical importance of scientific groundwater assessment, coordinated inter-departmental efforts and adoption of sustainable groundwater management practices to safeguard the Union Territory’s water resources and ensure long-term water security for future generations.