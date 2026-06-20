ACS Finance chairs stakeholders' consultation meeting for Ease of Doing Business

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: As part of the ongoing consultative process to strengthen the Ease of Doing Business framework and finalise the revised Industrial Policy for Jammu & Kashmir, the Committee on Ease of Doing Business and Revision of the Industrial Policy for Jammu and Kashmir today held its second meeting with the representatives of various industrial and trade associations from the Jammu Division at Udyog Bhawan, here.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar and was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Zonal Head, J&K Bank, Ashok Gupta; Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Dr. Arun Manhas and Commissioner, State Taxes, P.K. Bhat, among other senior officers.

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Addressing the stakeholders, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasised the need to adopt a long-term and sustainable approach towards the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shailendra Kumar stressed on the need of using green energy and reducing the carbon footprint. He underlined that policy measures and regulatory reforms should be designed to promote ease of doing business while safeguarding the broader public interest and ensuring inclusive economic growth.

The ACS informed the participants that, in addition to the existing Single Window System, the government is in the process of introducing a dedicated Ease of Doing Business Act to streamline approvals and eliminate unnecessary delays in obtaining departmental clearances.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the suggestions and recommendations submitted by the stakeholders in the previous round of consultations, with a view to incorporate practical reforms in the proposed Industrial Policy.

The event witnessed participation from prominent Industrial Associations including Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu- Virender Jain, Chairman, PHDCCI-Jammu Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Assocham J&K Council Manik Batra,, Member, National Executive, Laghu Udyog Bharti Parveen Pargal, President, Bari Brahmana Industrial Association Lalit Mahajan, ICC Chairman Rahul Sahai, Chairperson, FICCI-Flo Varsha Bansal, National Chairman of D2C1 India MA Alim, Chairman FADA Sanjay Agarwal, President Small and Tiny Industry Harvinder Singh, President CIC-J&K Rakesh Sharma besides prominent Industrialists and senior officers from Industries and Commerce Department.