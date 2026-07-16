ACME Solar secures Rs 2,646 crore  funding for 450 MW FDRE project

NEW DELHI, July 16: Acme Solar on Thursday said the company has secured long-term project funding of Rs 2,646 crore from state-owned REC.

The funds will be deployed to develop and construct a 450MW/1800MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, the company said in an exchange filing. The project integrates advanced solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

"ACME Solar has secured Rs 2,646.64 crore long-term project funding for its ACME Greentech Seventh 450MW/1800MWh Assured Peak Power Project from REC Ltd," it said.

REC Ltd will serve as the sole financer for this project for 20 years.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this project was signed between ACME Solar and SJVN Ltd at a tariff of Rs 6.74/unit for a period of 25 years.

The ACME Greentech Seventh Assured Peak Power Project combines multiple renewable energy technologies, including Solar and BESS to meet the supply obligations and ensures higher predictability and dispatchability. (PTI)