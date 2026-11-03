ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: ACME Solar Holdings on Tuesday said it has commissioned an additional 66.68 MW of solar power capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, ACME Renewtech Pvt Ltd.

With this commissioning, the total operational capacity of the hybrid project has increased to 200.04 MW.

The Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the newly commissioned capacity is November 4, 2026.

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The addition of wind capacity to this hybrid project will complement its solar generation, thereby enabling a more diversified renewable energy generation profile. Following the commissioning of this project, the operational capacity of ACME Solar is now approximately 3,190 MW.

The ACME Renewtech Hybrid Project's operational capacity addition further strengthens ACME Solar's growing portfolio, underscoring its focus on developing diversified solutions across the renewable energy spectrum.

ACME Renewtech's hybrid project is located at Kelan Village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project has been signed with NTPC Ltd at a tariff of Rs 3.36 per kWh.

ACME Solar expects to progressively operationalise the entire 300 MW solar component of the project by the end of Q3 FY27.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW spanning solar, wind, energy storage, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy and hybrid solutions. The company has an operational installed capacity of 3,190 MW, along with 5.64 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. (PTI)