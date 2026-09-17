Acharyakulam excels in BSB 2nd National Games

Swami Ramdev surprises all, plays raid in Kabaddi match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Sept 16: The first phase of the second National Games competitions organized by Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) culminated here at indoor stadium of Acharyakulam.

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The first phase of these games was inaugurated by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan.

Main attraction of these games was entering of Swami Ramdev into the ground for a Kabaddi raid.

Swami Ramdev also felicitated the winners of first phase of these games with trophies.

On start of the second phase of these games, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan blessed the participants by saying that game should be played with the spirit of game and not with the feeling of winning or losing.

BSB working president, N.P Singh and national coordinator Swami Punyadev said that second phase of these games will start on September 19-20 at Varanasi, 26-27 September at Prayagrag, October 3-4 at Bulandshaher, October 10-11 at Delhi and on October 24-25 at Hapur.

In Badminton, Under-14, Acharyakulam attained first place, Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda second and The Irudit World School and Swami Darshnanand Higher Secondary School got third place; In U-17, the first place was won by Acharyakulam, second by Swami Darshnanand and third by Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda; in U-19, first place was won by Acharyakulam, second by Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda and third by Swami Darshnanand.

In Badmintons double boys, U-14, Acharyakulam got first place, Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda 2nd and the third place was acquired by The Irudit World School; For U-17, Acharyakulam got first place, Gurukul Ghaseda second and Swami Darshnanad third place; for U-19, Acharyakulam got first, Gurukul Ghaseda second and BDM School got third place.

Overall, Acharyakulam got first, Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda second and Swami Darshnanand Hr Sec School third place.

In badminton girls, U-14, U-17 and U-19, single and double, Acharyakulam stood at first place, The Irudit World School second and BDM School stood third.

In Kabaddi girls, U-17, Acharyakulam stood first, Patanjali Gurukulam second and GSS International School third; for U-19, Acharyakulam remained first, Ma Umiya Gyanpeeth Hr Sec School second and Patanjali Gurukulam third.

For Basketball, boys, U-14, Patanjali Gurukulam remained first, Acharyakulam second; for U-17, Patanjali Gurukulam remained first, Acharyakulam second and Pathshala Secondary School third. For U-19, Acharyakulam stood first and Swami Darshnanand Haridwar second, in Basketball-17, Acharyakulam stood first and Shri Krishna Public School Badmer second.

In Football, U-14, Acharyakulam stood first, Patanjali Gurukulam second, and Swami Darshnand third; in U-17, Acharyakulam stood first, Swami Darshnanand second and Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda third; for U-19, Acharyakulam stood first, Patanjali Gurukulaam second and Swami Darshnanand Hr Sec School third.

In wrestling, Patanjali Gurukulam stood first, Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda second and GSS International School third.