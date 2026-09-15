Achan behind Srinagar’s drop in air quality ranking: Mandeep

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Mandeep Kour today said Srinagar's drop to the 26th position in an air quality ranking is linked to the long-standing waste management problem at the Achan dumping site, where waste was dumped but not adequately processed.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of Swachata internship programme at Amar Singh College here, the Commissioner said the absence of waste processing had turned the problem into an "unmanageable" one and affected Srinagar's ranking despite the city's relatively clean surroundings.

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"Our project was made long ago, but there was no processing. Because of this, our rank suddenly dropped," she said, adding that a solution had now been found and cleaning work had begun.

Kour said that work is on to address the problem at Achan and hoped that Srinagar would improve its position significantly over the next two years.

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The Commissioner also stressed the need for public participation in maintaining cleanliness and said Government spending alone on waste management infrastructure would not solve the problem unless people changed their habits at home.

She asked officials, municipal commissioners and members of the public whether they practised home composting, saying these people could effectively encourage others only when they adopted such practices themselves.

"No matter how much we talk about cleanliness, until we start doing it from our homes, nothing is going to change," she said.

Kour said municipal bodies had only around 3,000 to 4,000 sanitation workers to serve Srinagar's population of about 1.6 to 1.7 million, making public participation essential.

She said the Government was focusing on creating "clean warriors" among schoolchildren and families, noting that children could play an important role in encouraging their parents to keep homes and surroundings clean.

"Our aim is to create clean warriors in our schools and in our homes. These warriors should start a fight against pollution," she said.

The Commissioner said Jammu and Kashmir's natural beauty should not be overshadowed by poor sanitation, adding that visitors should not describe the region as "beautiful, but dirty."