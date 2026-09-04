Achal Sethi reviews NeVA preparedness ahead of Autumn Session of Assembly

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Session.

Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit, along with senior officers of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, attended the meeting.

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The meeting focused on taking stock of the arrangements and preparedness required for the effective rollout and smooth functioning of the NeVA platform, which is aimed at facilitating digital and paperless legislative proceedings.

The Commissioner Secretary reviewed the progress achieved on various components of the initiative, including technical preparedness, digitisation and processing of legislative business, system integration and coordination among the concerned departments and stakeholders.

Achal Sethi stressed the importance of completing all requisite technological, administrative and procedural arrangements well in advance of the commencement of the Autumn Session. He underscored that effective implementation of NeVA would enable seamless digital handling of legislative documents and business, reduce dependence on physical paperwork and facilitate efficient communication and coordination between the Legislative Assembly, legislators and government departments.

He called for close coordination among all stakeholders and directed the officers to ensure that all pending technical and procedural requirements are completed within the stipulated timelines.

The Commissioner Secretary further emphasized that adequate preparedness and effective coordination are essential for ensuring the seamless functioning of the paperless Assembly and smooth conduct of legislative business through the digital platform during the forthcoming session.