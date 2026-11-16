Accounts Assistant Exam: 14 arrested, 8 wireless sets, 22 Phones seized in cheating bid, says SSP Jammu

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SSP Jammu said Police have apprehended 14 persons in connection with an alleged organised cheating racket involving the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Accounts Assistant examination held on November 15. The accused are suspected of facilitating examination fraud through electronic communication devices and wireless radio equipment. Police allegedly recovered devices suspected to have been used to transmit answers to candidates appearing in the examination.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police teams launched coordinated operations and detained the suspects in connection with the alleged malpractice. Three FIRs have been registered at Police Station Domana, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct an in-depth investigation into the alleged racket and establish the wider network involved. He said 8 eight wireless sets, 22 phones and 5 vehicles involve in it have been seized

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu addressed a press conference and briefed the media about the arrests, recoveries and ongoing investigation