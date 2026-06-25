ACC Approves Nine-Month Extension For SPG Director Alok Sharma Till March 2027

New Delhi, Jun 24: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a nine-month extension in service for Shri Alok Sharma, IPS (Uttar Pradesh cadre, 1991 batch), who is serving as the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, the extension will take effect from July 1, 2026, and remain valid until March 31, 2027.

The order states that the extension has been granted in relaxation of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefit) Rules, 1958, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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The approval was conveyed through an order issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on June 24, 2026.

Alok Sharma, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been heading the Special Protection Group, the elite security force responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and other designated protectees.

The official communication has been circulated to the Cabinet Secretariat, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel and Training, Chief Secretaries of all States, and other concerned authorities for necessary action. (KNC)

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