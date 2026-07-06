ACC Approves Key IPS Appointments in BPR&D, NCRB and SVPNPA 

New Delhi, July 06 : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved three major appointments in central police organizations, as per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on July 06.

The appointments have been made on the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the order, Alok Kumar Mittal, IPS (Haryana:1993), has been appointed as Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at Level-16 in the pay matrix. He will serve from the date of joining till June 30, 2029, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Advertisement

Amit Garg, IPS (Andhra Pradesh:1993), presently serving as Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), has been appointed as Director, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) at Level-16 in the pay matrix. The post of Director, NCRB has been temporarily upgraded to DG level on personal basis. He will hold the charge from the date of joining till October 31, 2027, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He will replace Shri Alok Ranjan, IPS (Madhya Pradesh:1991).

Sujeet Pandey, IPS (Uttar Pradesh:1994), presently working in cadre, has been appointed as Director, SVPNPA at Level-16 in the pay matrix. He will serve from the date of joining till July 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.