ACC Approves Key Appointments: Amit Kumar Named OSD In SPG, Ravi Agrawal Gets Six-Month Extension As CBDT Chairman

New Delhi, June 30: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved two significant appointments involving senior Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, according to separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In the first order, the ACC approved the appointment of Shri Amit Kumar, IPS (Bihar Cadre: 1994), presently serving as Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Special Protection Group (SPG) with immediate effect from the date he assumes charge.

The appointment has been made by temporarily upgrading one vacant post in the SPG to Level-16 until further orders or until the post is required, whichever is earlier. As per the order, Amit Kumar will take over as Director, Special Protection Group, after the completion of the tenure of the incumbent Shri Alok Sharma, IPS (Uttar Pradesh Cadre: 1991) on March 31, 2027.

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In a separate decision, the ACC approved the re-appointment of Shri Ravi Agrawal as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on a contract basis for a period of six months, from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The DoPT order stated that Ravi Agrawal’s reappointment will be governed by the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, in accordance with the relevant Recruitment Rules.

The two appointments are part of the Centre’s ongoing administrative decisions aimed at ensuring continuity in leadership at key security and revenue institutions.