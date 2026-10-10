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Home / Latest News / ACC Approves 27 Joint Secretary Level Appointments Across Key Ministries

ACC Approves 27 Joint Secretary Level Appointments Across Key Ministries

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a series of appointments of officers at the Joint Secretary / Joint Secretary-equivalent level (Pay Level 14) across various Ministries and organisations of the Government of India....

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Daily Excelsior
03:48 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 10: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a series of appointments of officers at the Joint Secretary / Joint Secretary-equivalent level (Pay Level 14) across various Ministries and organisations of the Government of India.

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