ACB traps two for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, today trapped and arrested a Patwari and his associate for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a complainant for issuing two revenue extracts (Fards).

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The accused have been identified as Shashi Kumar, Patwari of Patwar Halqa Gole, and his assistant Harkeerat Singh.

ACB officials said the complainant had approached the agency after the accused allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 as illegal gratification for issuing the required Fards.

As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a written complaint seeking legal action against the accused, they said.

After conducting a discreet verification, the ACB found the allegations to be prima facie true and registered FIR number 08/2026 at Police Station ACB Central, Jammu, under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said a trap team was then constituted to investigate the case.

During the operation, the trap team caught both accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the officials said.

They said the tainted money was recovered from their possession in the presence of independent witnesses, and both were arrested on the spot.

The ACB later conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.