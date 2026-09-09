ACB Traps Treasury Clerk For Demanding, Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe

Rajouri, Sept 9: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday trapped and arrested a clerk posted at Government Treasury Kalakot for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

An official said that the accused clerk, identified as Khadam Hussain, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant.

The official said that following a complaint regarding the alleged demand for illegal gratification, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused during the transaction.

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He said the accused was taken into custody and a case has been registered in the matter, while further investigation is underway.