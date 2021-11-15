ACB arrests a VLW red handed while accepting bribe in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 15: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kashmir on Monday arrested a village level worker (VLW) while he was accepting a bribe in lieu of signing the authority of work under MGNREGA in central Kashmir district of Budgam.

ACB received a complaint that one Reyaz Ahmad Mir a VLW Block Soibugh central Kashmir district of Budgam is demanding Rs 2000 as bribe from the complainant in lieu of signing the authority of works under MGNREGA, a statement of ACB said.

On receipt of the complaint a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and investigation was taken up and during the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted.

The team caught Reyaz Ahmad Mira red-handed while he was accepting the bribe money from the complainant in the presence of independent witness, the statement said and added the accused had earlier also demanded and accepted bribe from the complainant and was demanding a fresh bribe for allotting the work under MGNREGA. He was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB Team.

Further investigation into the case is going on, the statement added.