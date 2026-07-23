ACB Trap Leads To Premature Retirement Of R&B engineer

SRINAGAR, July 23: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has achieved a significant outcome in its sustained action against corruption, with departmental proceedings against an engineer of the Roads & Buildings Department-arising from a trap case-culminating in the imposition of the major penalty of premature retirement on proportionate pension.

According to details, the then Assistant Executive Engineer, R&B Special Sub-Division, Uri, was caught red-handed by the ACB while demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor, pursuant to which FIR No. 29/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla. Following his arrest in the trap case on 17.11.2022, the officer was placed under suspension by the Public Works (R&B) Department with effect from the date of his arrest.

The ACB investigation in the case culminated in the submission of the final investigation report/chargesheet, and the General Administration Department accorded sanction for his prosecution vide Government Order No. 38-JK-GAD(Vig) of 2023 dated 07.07.2023. The matter was also recommended for consideration under the applicable service rules for initiation of consequential departmental action against the delinquent public servant.

Advertisement

In a significant follow-up action, the final investigation report furnished by the Anti-Corruption Bureau was shared with the concerned authorities for framing of departmental charges, thereby facilitating simultaneous departmental proceedings against the delinquent officer.

The departmental authorities examined the material and records emanating from the ACB investigation and proceeded with disciplinary action in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

A memorandum comprising the Articles of Charge and Statement of Imputations was thereafter served upon the delinquent officer. The departmental inquiry was conducted in accordance with the prescribed procedure. After the initial inquiry report was found inconclusive, a fresh Inquiry Officer was appointed, who submitted his report along with subsequent clarifications.

The matter was thereafter examined by the competent/disciplinary authority on the basis of the relevant factors, inquiry reports and records provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K. The departmental proceedings established that the delinquent officer was guilty of gross misconduct and had failed to maintain absolute integrity, warranting imposition of a major penalty under the applicable service rules.

After affording the delinquent officer an opportunity to show cause and considering his reply, the competent/disciplinary authority concluded that no fresh fact or material had been brought on record which warranted reconsideration of the proposed penalty.

Consequently, vide Government Order dated 17.07.2026, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Public Works (R&B) Department, accorded sanction to the imposition of the penalty of "Premature retirement on proportionate pension other than that specified in Article 226(2) of the Civil Service Regulations" under Rule 30(vi) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, upon the then Assistant Executive Engineer, R&B Special Sub-Division, Uri, with immediate effect. The simultaneous departmental proceedings initiated against him thereby stand finalized.

The case demonstrates the multi-dimensional impact of ACB action against corruption-from detection through a successful trap, registration and investigation of the criminal case, submission of the final investigation report/chargesheet and securing of prosecution sanction, to furnishing of relevant investigative records to the competent departmental authorities, ultimately contributing to consequential disciplinary action against the delinquent public servant. (KNO)