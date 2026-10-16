J&K ACB Books Mining Officials, Others Over Illegal Mining, E-Challan Manipulation

Jammu, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered a case against mining officials and private persons over allegations of illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals, overcharging and manipulation of electronic challans in Udhampur district.

According to an ACB spokesperson, the case has been registered at ACB Police Station Udhampur against Rajeev Jammu, Assistant Mining Engineer and District Mining Officer, Udhampur; Rameshwar Sangra, District Mining Officer, Reasi; Swaran Singh Rathore; and other private persons.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended, and other applicable laws against the accused persons.

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During the investigation, he stated that it has been alleged that certain private mining operators, including stone crusher operators, were involved in extraction of minor minerals in excess of permissible limits and continued mining operations beyond the validity of their leases.

"Allegations have also surfaced regarding charging of rates in excess of Government-notified rates, manipulation and misuse of e-challans, and operation of stone crusher units beyond the validity of requisite Consent to Operate (CTO)," he added.

The spokesman said that the enquiry has further revealed the alleged involvement of concerned public servants in facilitating such activities in connivance with private operators.

The precise role of each accused person, the extent of alleged illegal extraction, transportation and overcharging, and the resultant loss, caused to the Government Exchequer are being investigated.

The ACB has also initiated searches at the residential and commercial premises of the accused persons in connection with the case. The searches and investigation are presently in progress.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau reiterated that strict action in accordance with law will be taken against persons found involved in illegal mining, abuse of official position, corruption and causing loss to the Government Exchequer, he said.