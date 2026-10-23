ACB Registers DA Case Against Revenue Official, Searches Properties in Doda, Jammu

Doda, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a Girdawar posted at Tehsil Headquarters Gandoh in Doda district over allegations that he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to an official statement, the case has been registered under FIR No. 03/2026 under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Doda against Mohd. Iqbal, son of Late Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Goilbar Alni, Gangota, presently posted as Girdawar at Tehsil Headquarters Gandoh.

The case was initiated following a verification conducted by the ACB’s Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) unit into allegations that the official had amassed movable and immovable assets in his own name and in the names of his family members that were allegedly disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income.

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The assets identified during the verification reportedly include four commercial buildings, two residential buildings, two plots in Doda and Jammu, a vehicle, costly household items and bank accounts, among other properties.

The ACB said the findings of the verification disclosed the alleged possession of assets disproportionate to the official’s known sources of income, warranting registration of a disproportionate assets case.

During the investigation, the bureau obtained a search warrant from the competent court and conducted searches at the accused official’s residential and commercial properties and office premises in Doda and Jammu districts.

The searches were carried out in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses, the statement said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

The allegations are under investigation, and the accused’s guilt, if any, will be determined through due process of law.