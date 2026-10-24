ACB registers DA case against Girdawar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Mohd Iqbal, a Girdawar currently posted at tehsil headquarters Gandoh in district Doda.

The case, registered under FIR Number 03/2026, invokes Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Doda.

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The action follows a verification conducted by the ACB (DKR), which revealed that the official allegedly amassed massive movable and immovable properties disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income. The uncovered assets include four commercial buildings, two residential buildings, two plots in Doda and Jammu, a vehicle, costly household items, and multiple bank accounts held in his name and those of his family members.

Following the case registration, the ACB secured search warrants from the court and executed simultaneous raids at the residential, commercial, and office premises of the accused across Doda and Jammu districts in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses.

The anti-corruption body stated that further investigation into the matter is actively underway.