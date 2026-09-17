ACB Registers 2 FIRs Against JKAS Officer Sheeba Inayat Over Disproportionate Assets, Foodgrain Irregularities

Srinagar, Sept 17: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two separate FIRs against JKAS officer Sheeba Inayat over alleged disproportionate assets and irregularities in the distribution of government foodgrains in Baramulla, officials said.

The first case, FIR No. 03/2026, was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla against Sheeba, who had served as Block Development Officer, Singhpora/Pattan, under the relevant provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the ACB, a verification into allegations against the officer found assets including a substantial bank balance, FDRs, LIC policies and jewellery, besides immovable properties, including a five-storeyed commercial shopping complex in Baramulla and plots of land in Baramulla, Gulmarg, Kreeri and Chowadi in Jammu.

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The Bureau alleged that the expenditure incurred and the value of assets acquired by the officer were disproportionate to her income from all known sources.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at her residential and office premises pursuant to warrants issued by the Anti-Corruption Court, Baramulla, and incriminating material was seized, the ACB said.

In a separate case, FIR No. 04/2026 was registered against Sheeba in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of government foodgrains under the Public Distribution System during her tenure as Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Baramulla, between June 2013 and June 2015.

The case also names Mohammad Shafi Rather alias Kandaman, then a salesman in the CA&PD Department, along with other public servants and private persons.

The ACB said its verification found alleged unauthorised diversion and re-appropriation of government foodgrains from APL to BPL/AAY categories, involving a financial implication of Rs 26.32 lakh.

It also alleged an unexplained shortage of 16,763.77 quintals of government foodgrains, valued at Rs 1.67 crore at the applicable APL issue rate, besides discrepancies involving 6,120.13 quintals of foodgrains with a financial implication of Rs 61.20 lakh.

The Bureau further alleged a probable short remittance of government revenue amounting to Rs 6.74 lakh and manipulation of beneficiary records during the 2014 floods.

According to the ACB, the alleged irregularities resulted in a total wrongful loss of Rs 2.61 crore to the government exchequer.

Searches were also conducted at the residential and office premises of Sheeba and Rather in connection with the case, during which incriminating material was seized, the ACB said.

Investigation in both cases is underway.

Meanwhile, ACB also registered a disproportionate assets case against an employee of the Motor Vehicle Department, Jammu, for allegedly possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The case was registered at Police Station ACB Jammu against Ashwani Kumar of Vinayak Nagar, Muthi, Jammu, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to the ACB, the case followed a verification into allegations that Kumar had accumulated movable and immovable assets through alleged corrupt and illegal means, both in his own name and in the names of family members.

The verification allegedly revealed assets including shops, plots, flats and several luxury vehicles.

A search was subsequently conducted at his residential premises after obtaining a warrant from the competent court, the ACB said.

Further investigation is underway. (Agencies)