ACB registers 2 FIRs against JKAS officer for irregularities

Raids conducted, disproportionate assets found

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Anti-Corruption Bureau today registered two FIRs against a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative (JKAS) officer, Sheeba Inayat, over alleged disproportionate assets and irregularities in foodgrain distribution in Baramulla.

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The ACB, in a statement, said that it registered FIR No. 03/2026 under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, against Sheeba Inayat, the then Block Development Officer, Singhpora in Pattan area of Baramulla district for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

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The agency said, the assets under scrutiny include bank balances, fixed deposits, LIC policies, jewellery, a five-storey commercial shopping complex in Baramulla and plots of land in Baramulla, Gulmarg, Kreeri and Chowadi, Jammu

The ACB said the assets and expenditure were disproportionate to her known income and alleged that she had enriched herself through corrupt practices and misuse of official position.

Searches were conducted at her residential and office premises following warrants issued by the Anti-Corruption Court, Baramulla. The statement said that incriminating material was seized during the raid.

In another case, the ACB booked Inayat, who was then Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Baramulla, along with Mohammad Shafi Rather alias Kandaman, then a departmental salesman, and others over alleged irregularities in foodgrain distribution between June 2013 and June 2015.

The Bureau said its verification found alleged diversion of foodgrains, manipulation of distribution records and discrepancies in Government accounts.

The alleged diversion of foodgrains from APL to BPL and AAY categories involved Rs 26.32 lakh, while an unexplained shortage of 16,763.77 quintals was valued at Rs 1.67 crore.

The ACB said it also found discrepancies involving 6,120.13 quintals of foodgrains, with a financial implication of Rs 61.20 lakh, and probable short remittance of Government revenue amounting to Rs 6.74 lakh.

It said an unusual increase in ration cards and households during the 2014 floods, followed by a decline, prima facie indicated manipulation of beneficiary records.

The bureau has put the alleged loss to the government at Rs 2.61 crore.

An FIR No. 04/2026 has been registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under relevant provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006.