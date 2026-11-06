ACB raids RTO Office Lakhanpur

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 5: A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Lakhanpur in Kathua, district today triggering a stir within the office premises.

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The reason behind the ACB sudden action is not known and the findings of the investigation are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. No official either from ACB or the RTO office was ready to comment. The RTO, Lakhanpur, Surinder Pal Sharma was not available for comment. However sources said that the sleuths of ACB scrutinized the official records.