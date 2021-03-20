ACB Produced Chargesheet Against ex-Officials Of Agriculture Department

SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau presented Charge sheetin Case FIR No. 07/2015 P/S ACB Anantnag, U/S 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt 2006 & Section 120-B RPC, againstGh. Hassan, then Assistant Soil conservation officer Kulgam (Now Retired), Shri Mehraj-ud-din, the then Chief Agriculture officer Kulgam (now Retired),Mehraj-ud-din then Soil conservation Assistant Kulgam (Now Retired) and Farooq Ahmad, Contractor S/o Gh. Qadir (Contractor Beneficiary).

The instant case was registered by P/S VOK now ACB Anantnag, on the outcome of the enquiry conducted by vigilance organization Kashmir, on the allegations thatlarge irregularities have been committed in the allotment of works and subsequent construction of water harvesting tanks and other units under Soil Conservation Scheme by the officers/officials of Agriculture Department Kulgam during the year 2009-10. The enquiry report revealed that the officers/officials of Agriculture Department Kulgam in active connivance with contractor and by abusing their official position have executed two works viz,(01) Construction of P/Bund at Pachgam Nard at village KralloKund spot Charkujnard (02) Construction of R/Wall at village KralloKund spot Audgoo have allotted to contractor without following the codal procedure, on the basis of resolution, at a cost of Rs.11.28 lakh and Rs.4.78 lakh respectively.

During the course of investigation, it was further revealed that the accused officers/officials were authorized to execute soil conservation works under the J&K Land Improvement Scheme Act 1972 and circular issued by Agriculture Production Department vide no. AGRI-E-73-22 dated: 05-04-1997. During investigation it was established that during the execution of these works, an excess payment on account of inflated X-Section, was paid to the contractor thereby wrongful loss to the state exchequer was caused.

All accused person were presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Anantnag, except accused namely Gulam Hassan, then Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Kulgam, (now retired), who had evaded arrest and was proceeded against u/s 512 Cr.P.C, for further legal action. Further trial of the case will proceed in due course.

The case date of hearing has been fixed for 4-5-2021.